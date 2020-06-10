MARSHALL, Texas - The investigation of a Harrison County deputy-involved shooting is now in the hands of the district attorney.
Demetrius Williams was shot by a deputy back in December. It's been six months since this happened and it's finally ready for the DA to review.
Criminal defense attorney Reid McCain says this is typical especially when someone dies.
On December 5th, Williams was shot by a Harrison County sheriff's deputy.
Lieutenant Jay Webb said deputies were serving a search warrant for drugs on South Allen Boulevard. According to Webb, Williams, who was one of the suspects, tried to run away. He also said he tried to run over deputy and that's when he was shot.
The investigation, conducted by the Texas Rangers, was turned over to McCain on Tuesday.
He says some investigations take longer than others depending on how serious the case is.
"There could be lab testing that needs to be done," McCain said. "There could be peer review work that needs to be done before a case can come to the district attorney's office. This office and all the offices across the state, we try to work with our law enforcement and help them out and get the cases done in an expedited manner, if at all possible. But sometimes you can't expedite it."
He says if they believe that a crime was committed, then it will be brought to a grand jury. McCain says, generally speaking, the jury would consider a number of situations before deciding whether or not to bring forth any charges.
"Was the shooting justified?" McCain said. "Was the officer acting in self-defense? Was he acting in defense of a third person? Was he meeting deadly force with deadly force? If he wasn't acting in self-defense or his response was unreasonable, then a grand jury would look to see if his action then applied to a statute would rise to a level of criminal conduct."
Williams' mother Carolyn Jefferson says she's been crying every day for the last six months.
The family says they are still seeking justice. They've participated in racial injustice protests in Marshall, sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Jefferson says it's different now, knowing that they can relate.
"When that happened to my son, it brought me to reality of how they look at our black men as animals, as threats," Jefferson said. "They don't consider their lives. They don't consider the people that love them. They don't realize they took a son, a brother, a dad, a husband away from us."
The name of the deputy has not been released, but we know that deputy was placed on administrative leave.