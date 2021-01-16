MARSHALL, Tx- Harrison County deputies have identified three suspects they believe to be involved in a series of thefts over the month of January.
They say 19-year-old Coreyia Wilbert of Marshall is the only suspect behind bars so far.
Larry Pierce and Eddie "Tommy" Hill are still on the run.
In a press release, deputies say these three are linked to a stolen Mitsubishi sedan -- that was found parked on the side of FM 31 and Old Town Road intersection -- as well as multiple firearms inside the vehicle that are believed to be stolen.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is working with surrounding agencies to complete this investigation, and to arrest the other two suspects.
If you know where Pierce and Hill are, call Marshall Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.