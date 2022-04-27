MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County has been given the green light by the Secretary of State’s Office to continue to use the Vote Center or countywide voting program for all elections going forward.
“Going forward, Harrison County voters may vote at any polling site in the county,” said County Judge Chad Sims, adding “This is a big step forward in making sure that our citizens are able to cast their vote on Election Day.”
Until now, voters had been restricted to their precinct-specific locations on Election Day. Under a countywide polling program, voters can vote at any polling location regardless of their designated precinct.
The county judge thanked Elections Administrator Donald Robinette for his work in getting the county approved for the program.
“Mr. Robinette has been pursuing the countywide voting designation for some time,” Judge Sims said.
Although the approval letter didn’t come in time to implement the countywide polling system for the upcoming May 7 city, school and constitutional amendment elections nor the May 24 primary runoff election, the county is pleased to be able to operate as a Vote Center beginning in the November elections.
“We have two elections coming up in May and since we were waiting on the approval letter, Mr. Robinette was forced to prepare for the elections to be held conventionally — vote only in your precinct,” said Judge Sims. “Now with countywide voting, the process will be easier on the elections office and also on the voter.”
In a letter from Texas Secretary of State, the office acknowledged receipt of the county’s request to designate its participation in the countywide polling place program as “successful.”
“Based on our review of Harrison County’s reports, we hereby certify that Harrison County conducted a successful countywide polling place program in the March 1 primary election,” Keith Ingram, director of elections, noted. “As a result, Harrison County is authorized to continue to hold its elections using countywide polling places.”
According to the Secretary of State’s office, in order for the county to maintain its countywide polling place program, the county must show it can provide a sufficient number of voting systems and e-poll books that work efficiently, securely and in a timely manner.
Each county selected to participate in the countywide program must have an electronic marking device, which Harrison County does thanks to a $730,000 investment the county approved in December 2020 for new electronic election equipment. In January 2022, the commissioners court additionally approved the purchase of 28 Duo Go portal carriers with printers, at a cost of $1,500 per printer, for a total of $42,650 to further assist with curbside voting and help the county’s quest in countywide voting.
On Monday, Sims expressed his thanks to the county commissioners and Robinette for the investment in the electronic voting equipment that was needed to accommodate the implementation of the countywide polling system.
“Thanks to Mr. Robinette and thanks to the county commissioners for supporting the effort with new equipment capable of handling the process,” Judge Sims said.
Ingram thanked the county for its successful efforts in transitioning to a countywide polling place program.
“We appreciate the role Harrison County has played in developing methods and procedures for conducting elections using countywide precincts,” said Ingram.