MARSHALL, Texas. - East Texas leaders are doing their due diligence on Coronavirus safety.
Harrison County officials discussed their level of preparation in case the virus hits their area after a case was confirmed in Longview.
They want people to know that they are taking their health seriously. Officials from the City of Marshall, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and ETBU were at the meeting.
County commissioners say Judge Chad Sims wanted to make sure everyone is on the same page. Sims led the meeting reminding people to practice good hygiene such as washing their hands and avoid shaking hands. He also advised people not to go to large gatherings. And if you are sick, do not go to the emergency unless you have to. Stay home and call your doctor if possible.
Sims says it's also best to stay up to date on information about the virus.
"This information, the cases are changing so frequently,” Sims said. “What you seen or read yesterday is probably different today. Each day that's changing. We wouldn't have dreamed that yesterday we had a case in Gregg County, our neighbor. We thought we were hundreds of miles away from those issues, but it’s right here."
Sims says Harrison County has a protocol in place in case to take care of a potential coronavirus patient.
They say they'll work with state health officials to investigate and see any contacts that person has had.
They'll also self-isolate the person so they won't spread the disease.
"So all of our screening testing will go through a designated lab in Tyler right now,” said Jennifer Hancock, executive director for Marshall-Harrison County Health District. “There is a phone number for our doctors and providers to call to get assistance on getting that screening taken care of on any patients they feel need to be tested."
ETBU president Blair Blackburn was at the meeting too. He is asking students and faculty to sanitize their classrooms and doorknobs. There's even sanitizing wipes in each classroom, encouraging students to sanitize their station before sitting down. Blackburn says they are prepared to put all classes online, if necessary.
The university has canceled domestic and international travel through mid-May and they're evaluating two trips over the summer. He's also asking faculty and students to disclose any air travel with the university. As of right now, no other programs have been canceled. Blackburn expects the semester to finish as normal.
"We have 1600 students,” Blackburn said. “We have 350 faculty and staff. Of course we have a lot of alumni and guest that come to our campus. So, we have lots of activity coming in and out of the campus at ETBU and we want to make sure people understand that our commitment to providing a safe and healthy campus community who all come to the campus."
The city of Marshall has an internal meeting to discuss their plans.
We'll have that information on how they're protecting citizens in our Thursday newscasts.