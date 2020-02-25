MARSHALL, Texas. - Texas voters have a few more days to cast an early ballot in the upcoming election.
It's not just for the presidential primary, the ballot also includes state and local races.
Election administrator Donald Robinette says they've been getting more and more voters each day since early voting started in Wednesday.
He says the turnout started out slow because of the weather. On day one, only one percent of registered voters showed up to vote.
As of around noon on Tuesday, that number jumped to seven percent. Robinette says the total amount of early voters so far is 3,147 out of 44,726.
KTBS talked to some voters on why they decided to vote early.
"I wanted to make sure I didn't miss the presidential election,” said Beverly Moore."
"I voted early because I didn't want to stand in the long lines,” Thomas Haggerty said. "I wanted to make sure I did my civic duty. The right to vote, we earned."
Some of Harrison County's big races include county commissioners for precincts one and three.
Another big race is the Harrison County Sheriff. Deputy sheriff Brandon Fletcher is going head to head with police officer George Gill to become the county's top cop.
Robinette says he believes turnout could be the key to winning elections.
"I think elections are won or lost probably in my opinion on turnout,” Robinette said. “If there's a candidate that you like and you think 'Oh well I may not have time to go vote,' then your vote might be the one that push them over the top and let them be the winner."
Robinette says since this is a primary election, every party will not get the same ballot.
He says democrats will vote on democrat candidates and issues and republicans will vote on republican candidates and issues.
"We're not doing a joint primary here, we're doing a simultaneous primary,” said Robinette. “At the same location. Because it's a republican primary and it's a democrat primary. Basically, you’re kind of trying to pick who you want to be on the November ballot."
Early voting ends Friday.
For a list of the early voting and election day voting locations click here.