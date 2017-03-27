(article courtesy marshallnewsmessenger.com)
Residents on Cooks Road spent Saturday counting their blessings after a tornado touched down in the rural area on Friday, claiming at least one animal, cars, rooftops and other material goods.
"It's been crazy," said Thomasina Williams, whose family rallied around her, her husband and their two children, helping them clean up debris from the Friday storm, which tore off part of their roof, destroyed two of their automobiles and knocked down trees.
Williams and her family were in the house when the first sign of destruction came.
"You could hear something peeling off the roof," she said, sharing the family took refuge in the closet.
The storm not only brought together relatives, but all neighbors made sure one another were taken care of.
"All neighbors have been pitching in," Williams said after one neighbor drove from their home to bring them bottles of water.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport on Saturday classified Friday's storms as a tornado event, finding three had formed over East Texas and western Louisiana.
"A line of of severe thunderstorms developed in East Texas during the late afternoon and early evening and moved into Northern Louisiana," a release from NWS said. "Several sections of this line bowed out causing straight line wind damage. Several embedded tornadoes also developed within this line of thunderstorms."
The first tornado of the storm development in Harrison County near Marshall. It touched down at 8:31 p.m. and was on the ground for five minutes. NWS said at its maximum width it was 225 yards and its maximum length was three miles.
Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool, who lives down the street from Williams, echoed her sentiments.
"It could've been so much worse," said McCool.
"We're fine," he said as he worked tirelessly, cleaning up his property Saturday with the help of family, neighbors, some employees and friends.
"I got lots of good help here," he said. "These guys and ladies have worked all day long."
His daughter, Amanda Wheeler, said they started cleanup efforts around 7:30 a.m. At 2 p.m., they had cleared about 70 percent of damage.
"We've had over 20 people show up to help," she said. "We had three tractors, a backhoe and a gentleman brought a (storage bin) to fit all the metal in," Wheeler said.
The storm hit McCool's house at about 8:30 p.m. McCool said he was inside at the time and immediately took cover in his hallway.
"I heard a real loud roar - just a real low, loud roaring sound," he said. "I went into the hallway of the house, and it just lasted a few seconds - literally just a few seconds.
"When I came out, there was just stuff scattered everywhere," McCool said, sharing how dark the sky was.
Wheeler, who lives in a new construction home down the street, said her father immediately called to check on her. She was stuck on I-20, as the storm was passing.
"It was crossing I-20, so we were all at a standstill," she said.
Wheeler, whose house was unscathed, said this was the third time his home had been impacted by weather. McCool said the first time was several years ago by very strong winds. The second time was last year when a tornado hit.
"It tore up my tractor shed (last year) and my carport," McCool said, noting the carport was new.
"It tore the roof off my house," he said, sharing he had to replace the roof.
This time around, it caused more destruction, demolishing an RV camper trailer and tool shop on the 157-acre piece of property.
"It had all of his tools and things that he's kept the past 40 years," Wheeler said of McCool's tool shop.
She said the camper trailer is where the caregiver of her late mother lived.
"Usually, she would've been here," Wheeler said noting she was thankful that she wasn't.
The storm also flipped over McCool's cattle trailer, and knocked down trees and some fences.
"I got a lot of fences down," the sheriff said, adding his cattle seem to be OK, however.
"It didn't touch that cabin, but it blew down big trees all around it," said McCool. "I was very fortunate, there."
Despite his overall loss, the sheriff is thankful to be alive.
"It's just materialistic stuff," McCool said. "It can all be replaced, over time."
Theodis Taylor, also a resident of Cooks Road, was glad to come out of the storm with his life. Taylor lost the roof of his home, his uncle's vacation cabin and a goat, but was glad he was able to weather the storm.
"It's amazing. I said well, at least I'm able to live to see the after (affect)," said Taylor.
Taylor, who was home alone at the time the tornado hit, said he heard a noise similar to a train whistle around 9:30 p.m.
"I grew up in Los Angeles. I'm used to earthquakes," he said. "I was inside the house watching the game and I heard a big flash and I saw the sky light (like daylight), and then about three seconds later, it went pitch dark."
Taylor spent Saturday surveying the damage as he was escorted by two friends. As he examined pieces of sheetrock stuck between trees Taylor was saddened at the sight of his goat's neck stuck under a fallen tree.
"I heard my animals hollering. I said, 'Well, nothing I can do, Lord,'" he said.
He also hated to lose his uncle's cabin.
"That cabin's been there about 10 years. It's like my uncle's dream home," Taylor said, sharing his uncle, a former assistant school superintendent lives in Texarkana.
"It was his vacation home," he said of the house surrounded by a boat dock, lake and acres of farmland.
On Saturday, the place was surrounded by torn sheet metal, nails and downed trees.
"All these trees … he left them there on purpose to add beauty to his cabin," Taylor said. "Now they're all gone."
"This whole thing (to the barn behind the cabin) is just gone," said Taylor.
"I really hate it," he said of all the damage.
Taylor lives next door in the family home that belonged to his grandmother.
"This land has been around for years," Taylor said of the more than 55-acre place, noting his grandparents used to plow the land.
"This is not a good sign," he said of the damage, "but God is good."
Lt. Jay Webb with Harrison County Sheriff's Office said numerous trees were knocked down on I-20. Units from Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation and the county's road and bridge crews responded to the cleanup. Several trees were also down near Josey Ranch, he said.
While surveying the area near the Greenwood Cemetery by East Texas Baptist University, Randy Pritchard, the city's emergency management coordinator, noted that the city only suffered a significant amount of downed trees.
"There were no reports of injuries or real damage to homes," he said.
He noted that the scheduled citywide cleanup was canceled on Saturday because all hands were needed on deck to help cleanup the trees and debris from the storm.
Major power outages were caused by Friday's storms, leaving both residents and businesses without electricity.
"At about 10:30 this morning we were at 11,000 customers still out throughout SWEPCO's territory from the storm damage last night," AEP SWEPCO public information officer Scout McCloud said Saturday, noting Marshall was hit the worst in their coverage area. Carthage was next and then areas in Louisiana.
"The estimated time of restoration for Marshall, for 95 percent of customers that can take power is tomorrow night at 10 p.m.," McCloud said. "That could change."
Wal-Mart was one without power as customers were welcomed to an empty parking lot and employees apologizing for being closed due to a power outage. Wal-Mart's power is expected to be restored this afternoon.
Rickey Nolen, manager at Key Energy, said all was well Saturday after the business experienced an explosion during the storms.
"It was caused by lightening," Nolen said, noting they only suffered property damage. "No one's hurt."