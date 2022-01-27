MARSHALL, Texas - Sheriff's deputies in Harrison County are using social media to curb crime. It is called the #9PMROUTINE and the initiative started this week.
Lately, deputies have been using relatable or funny Facebook posts to encourage people to make sure their car and house doors are locked. Authorities say it even serves as a reminder to bring valuables inside from the car. They hope it will help people to establish a routine that keeps crooks away.
"Us thinking outside the box and thinking ahead will combat the times we do have rashes. Maybe we won't have as many occur. We are asking the public to join in and when you complete the #9PMROUTINE, hop on social media and tag us," Capt. Tyler Owen said.
According to deputies, a lot of car burglaries happen because cars are left unlocked that includes many of the firearm thefts in the area. Deputies say they picked up the idea from watching other law enforcement agencies implement a #9PMROUTINE.