SHREVEPORT, La. - Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport hosted the Shreveport Stay Well Harry Blake Empowerment Health Fair on Saturday.
The health fair was a part of the first Harry Blake Social Justice Empowerment Conference to honor Harry Blake, the late civil rights leader and former pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The conference began on Friday and will continue through Sunday.
The health fair was free and opened to the public and included health screenings, free resources and activities for the whole family.
The conference will continue through Sunday and includes powerful preaching and teaching leadership sessions presented by prominent pastors, an awards luncheon to recognize individuals for their work in social justice, racial equality, and activism in the face or COVID-19.