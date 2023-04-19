BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana Senate committee on Tuesday unanimously approved efforts to lengthen prison sentences for people who operate fentanyl labs and carry out drive-by-shootings, part of a push by some conservative lawmakers towards more tough-on-crime sentencing.
The Senate's Judiciary C committee signed off on SB 49, which proposes increasing maximum jail terms from 15 to 40 years for people convicted of running fentanyl labs. The bill sponsored by Slidell Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt also calls for escalating sentences for later arrests, with 99-year maximum terms for third-time arrestees.
"The hope (is) that we will send a message that we don’t want the labs, we don’t want the dealers," said Hewitt, who is running for governor. "It’s time to leave our state and go somewhere else."
The measure comes amid a broader effort by the GOP-controlled legislature to enact tougher penalties for accused drug distributors, incarcerated people who violate jail rules and 17-year-olds facing criminal charges, among others — measures being considered in an election year and on the heels of surging violent crime in Louisiana and nationally.