SHREVEPORT, La - There was a time not so long ago that you couldn't watch the news without hearing something about defunding the police.
It's one of those slogans most had never heard until 2020 and then it was everywhere. It was also repeated by politicians in different parts of the country.
"Dismantling it and then looking at what funding priorities should look like," said Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D) Minnesota.
A year and half later some politicians who supported the movement are changing their tune. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking for $80 million from the feds to help with rampant crime. Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking $300 million to combat smash and grabs in his state.
"Even the dumbest people out there, I believe, really and truly if they would admit it understand that you cannot demonize, eliminate and reduce law enforcement and expect to have a safer community," said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.
"In Shreveport, Louisiana we're about a year, year and half behind everybody else. People realized what a foolish idea that was. So, I don't expect us to have in the future and we certainly didn't have during the momentum, much of a call for defunding the police," said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Community leaders KTBS spoke with agreed with that assessment.
"Defunding the Police was not a good solution," said Lawanda Finney, founder of Save our Sons Drop the Guns.
Pastor Timothy Hunter of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Shreveport says he backs the badge as well, but added, "We need transparency and prosecutorial repercussions, swift for those that break the law under the pretext of enforcing the law."
Even though the movement was not strong here, it has had a major impact on policing in the community.
"About all it did was cement or reinforce the idea with a lot of people that were thinking about going into law enforcement, and they said this just isn't worth it. It seems the police get blamed for everything," said Prator.
Prator's department is down about 80 deputies. His department has never been so short-staffed. But he says he has enough deputies on the streets to keep the public safe, despite the variety of calls they face these days that has them doing everything from making someone take their medicine to being a truancy officer.
The Shreveport Police Department is down close to 100 officers. SPD declined to be interviewed for this report.
Everyone KTBS spoke to for this report said part of the problem is the low pay, as in funding.
"They need a raise," said Finney.
The other part is that it's never been more dangerous to be a cop. Thirteen police officers were shot over a 24-hour period in mid-February in four different states.
Two weeks earlier, six officers were shot in a 48-hour period in Texas and Missouri. Unfortunately, those are not unusual examples.
"Citizens are edgy and law enforcement is edgy, because of just what you said. ... It's a dangerous time to be in law enforcement," said Whittington.
"We have resisting arrests made everyday. We're having to go out there and fight every day and every night. I'm not telling you we're perfect because everybody knows that's not true. But, we're not the criminals okay, and the criminals are not the victims," said Prator.
The public protests and riots surrounding the defund the police movement are not as prominent like in 2020. But has there been a lasting impact on society and where does it stand now?
"To me the attitude is 'Let's just see.' Nobody is confident that it's fixed or the message is clear," said Hunter.
"Lets look at where the problem is. Let's talk about drug overdoses. Let's talk about homicides in your community. If we want to really talk about an issue that's effecting a lot of people ... over and over and over. ... Why don't we start there?" said Whittington.