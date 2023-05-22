HAUGHTON, La. -- One of two men seriously burned in a natural gas pipeline explosion last year on Barksdale Air Force Base has finally returned home.
The Bossier Parish sheriff's Lt. Johnnie Estess and Posse members Ed Carpenter, Karl Metzler, Robert Fincher and Glenn Burns on Sunday escorted Clay Moock and his wife, Trisha, to their home in Forest Hills. Neighbors joined them in lining the street to welcome Moock home.
Moock and Adam Purland were injured on April 19, 2022.
Moock has had a long recovery in a Houston hospital since the accident. Purland, of Stonewall, remains hospitalized and was recently transferred from a Shreveport hospital to one in Texas.
Energy Transfer LP, the oil and gas company that owned the pipeline that exploded, was fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration last year for what was labeled a serious violation.