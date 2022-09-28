HAUGHTON, La. - Few people likely have escaped seeing the terrible images of death and destruction in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion. And because of that, refugees are fanning out across the globe, including here in the ArkLaTex.
David and Mitzie Cochrane are sponsoring a family of Ukrainian refugees at their home in Haughton. This family of four has been through so much over the past several months.
They just arrived in the U.S. a couple of weeks ago. Mykola and Mariia Molokov have have two sons, ages 1 and 6. They arrived with one suitcase and two backpacks, that’s it.
"As far as I know they want to stay here and make their lives here. They want to work. They are really anxious to work, but that's going to take a while. We've applied for social security cards for them. They both drive but the United States doesn't have an agreement with Ukraine. So, once they learn English they have to take drivers ed like they're 16 year olds. They need clothing. They need cell phones because the phones they have now are from Ukraine. So, they can only use them when they are in the house or have WiFi. We're trying to secure phones, but we haven't had much luck with that," said Mitzie Cochrane.
"We want to say a big thank you to the citizens of America for their support. A special thanks to Mitzie and David as they have welcomed us into their home and helped us with everything," said Mykola Senior.
Mariia and Mykola will take classes at BPCC in October to learn English. Their son will start school in Haughton on Monday.