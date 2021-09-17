HAUGHTON, La. - There were heavy hearts in the stands, and on the sidelines Friday night in Haughton, Louisiana.
A moment of silence held to remember Christian Smith. Smith, a defensive lineman on the Haughton High School football team, died suddenly on September 13. He was 17 years old.
A balloon release in Smith's honor is set for Friday, September 24, at the beginning of Haughton's homecoming game.
Visitation for Smith will be held Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m., at the Haughton High School gym, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.