HAUGHTON, La. -- The town of Haughton is getting two new water wells.
It is all thanks to a grant from the Water Sector Commission. The city is receiving $2.7 million in grant money and putting up a $700,000 match.
"Haughton is probably the fastest growing municipality in all of North Louisiana, which is a good thing to have but Haughton has not upgraded its water production and storage capacity to match that growth," said Glenn Turner, MML&H Engineers and Land Surveys president.
"Bringing in these rural water systems, bringing them up to standard, the key element is getting good, high-quality water to our citizens," added state Sen. Robert Mills.
The town's oldest well was drilled in 1973. The last new well was drilled in 2013.