HAUGHTON,La- Before their football game on Friday night, Haughton students released red and white balloons in honor of their fellow classmate and football player, Christian "Chris" Smith, who passed away.
All of the fans were instructed to wear read to the game. Many of the shirts fans wore bore his name and former jersey number, 59. That seem number was seen all over the stadium whether on signs, shirts or painted onto the field.
Those who knew Smith best knew him to be a quiet, but gregarious individual. Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said that Smith was a young man of few words with many smiles.
Smith's funeral will be held tomorrow morning at 11 at the Haughton High School gym. A visitation will take place earlier that morning at 10.