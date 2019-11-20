BENTON, La. -- A jogger is in jail, accused of exposing himself to motorists while out on his daily run, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Wednesday.
Louis A. Schommer, 59, of the 700 block of Fir Wood Lane in Haughton, is charged with three counts of obscenity and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Arrest warrants allege Schommer exposed himself during his daily jogs in the Dogwood subdivision on at least three occasions in March and November of this year. On one occasion, juveniles were inside one of the vehicles passing by, Whittington said.
Schommer was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Wednesday afternoon. Bond is pending.
Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.