BENTON, La. -- A seven-month investigation into an allegation of child rape has resulted in the arrest of a Bossier Parish man.
David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested Wednesday after a seven-month-long investigation.
During their investigation, detectives searched two different locations where they recovered evidence linking Valeton to the rape, the sheriff's office said.
Valeton is charged with first-degree rape involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $950,000.