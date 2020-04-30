SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 19-year-old Haughton man is in custody after being accused of raping a 7-year-old girl, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Oscar Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday on a warrant obtained by Cpl. Ray Saunders. He was located in the 1500 block of Kings Highway and taken to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he was interviewed about claims that he had sexually assaulted a young girl.
The girl's family filed a report with the sheriff's office.
The alleged assault took place over the past five years, beginning when the girl was 2 years old, according to detectives.
Gonzalez was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape. No bond has been set.