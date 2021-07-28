BENTON, La. - A 45-year-old Haughton man has been arrested for child sexual abuse and pornography
Jesse C. Patton was arrested July 23 by deputies on a warrant charging him with molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, pornography involving juveniles and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, Sheriff Julian Whittington said Wednesday in a news release.
Detectives discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13. They also found on his electronic devices images of child sexual abuse, Whittington said.
Patton was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and his bond was set at $650,000.
Detectives say there may be other victims.
Whittington also emphasized the time limit for reporting such sexual crimes in length, and he encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred five, 10, or even more than 20 years ago. The statue of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age.
Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has information about any sexual crime involving Patton or any other person is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.