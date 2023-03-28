HAUGHTON, La. - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Haughton man for inappropriate contact with a juvenile.
James Russell Johnson, 37, of the 500 block of Campbell Road in Haughton was arrested Friday without incident by Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the assistance of the Haughton Police Department.
BSO Detectives began an investigation into the matter in late February 2023.
As a result of the investigation that started in February, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for the following charges: two counts of molestation of juveniles, one count of unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverage, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Johnson was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $200,000.