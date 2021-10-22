BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Haughton man on a warrant charging him with inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.
Bobby Dowden, 51, was booked into the parish jail Thursday.
In a news release from the sheriff's office, authorities received a tip Dowden had inappropriately touched a minor child under the age of 10, and he also made the child touch him.
Detectives say during Dowden's interview he admitted to inappropriately touching.
Dowden faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile, both of which are felonies.
He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bond has been set.