BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a 35-year-old Haughton man for downloading and possessing child pornography.
Michael James Nichols was arrested Wednesday.
A search warrant was obtained by investigator Tuesday for a home Nichols shared with another family member.
Detectives say they found downloaded sexual images of prepubescent and younger children on his computer.
Nichols was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.
Detectives said after being read his rights and during an interview, Nichols admitted to downloading and possessing the images.
Nichols was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond has not been set.
Detectives also found a marijuana plant growing inside the home. The other resident of the home was arrested on a summons and charged with one count of cultivating marijuana.