BENTON, La. - A 38-year-old Haughton man has been arrested and booked with 18 felony counts of sex crimes involving juveniles.
David C. McCart was arrested Monday by Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies after they obtained a search warrant McCart's residence. Once there, detectives found evidence that McCart was in possession of and produced child pornography and molestation.
McCart was arrested and charged on eight counts of manufacturing child pornography, six counts of pornography involving a juvenile, one count of aggravated crimes against nature, one count of first-degree rape, Molestation of a juvenile and second-degree rape.
McCart was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and his bond has been set at $975,000.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
-----
Anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203