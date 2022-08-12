BENTON, La. -- A cyber tip leads to the arrest of a Haughton man on child pornography charges, Bossier sheriff's detectives said Friday.
Christopher Watson, 24, was arrested Thursday after detectives searched his home based the tip. Watson was also charged with possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives said during the investigation Watson confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography involving prepubescent juveniles under the age of 13.
Watson was charged with six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, one count each of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Bossier Max with a $120,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.