BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff’s detectives arrested a local man for possessing and distributing pornography involving juveniles.
Brian Timothy Noel, 42, of the 100 block of Salmon Street in Haughton, was being investigated by detectives for viewing and downloading child sexual abuse images. In a search of his house, detectives found five images of child sexual abuse of prepubescent juveniles on his phone. The images were hidden in a social media app, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release.
Detectives also allege that Noel shared the images via that social media app and his personal email account.
Noel admitted to possessing and distributing the images, according to investigators.
Noel is held without bond in Bossier Max on five counts of pornography Iinvolving juveniles and three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.