BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff's detectives arrested a Haughton man Wednesday for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with juveniles.
Garry Scott Mathis, 62, of the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Haughton, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile . Detectives said the sexual contact took place for over five years.
The investigation led to another alleged incident in which detectives say Mathis molested another juvenile in 2002. For that, Mathis has been charged with molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
He is currently booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $400,000 bond.