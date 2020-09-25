BENTON, La. -- A Haughton man was taken into custody by Bossier Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members early Friday morning following a hours-long standoff at the man’s residence, Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release.
Dale Phillip Manning, 53, of the 600 block of Highway 3227, held two people at gunpoint at the residence to keep them from leaving the house before he ultimately surrendered to deputies without incident. Manning faces multiple charges, including two counts of domestic abuse battery, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of simple robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Bossier sheriff’s patrol deputies initially responded to the residence around 1:30 a.m. regarding a family trouble call involving Manning, his stepdad and stepmom. The stepmom told deputies that Manning was intoxicated and pointed a gun at her, preventing her from leaving the residence. She also said he punched her in the chest several times. At one point, she was able to leave the house unharmed before calling 9-1-1.
The stepdad also said Manning held him at gunpoint, stopping him from leaving. At one point, the stepdad was able to gain possession of the firearm.
The two struggled over the gun and the stepdad discharged with weapon, striking Manning in the leg. Manning then took the gun and hit his stepdad, just before the stepdad was able to run from the house.
As Manning barricaded himself in the house, BSO patrol deputies established an incident command in the parking lot of nearby Haughton Middle School, while Bossier sheriff’s SWAT members and patrol deputies established a perimeter around the house. Louisiana State Police also assisted with the perimeter and provided traffic control by closing Highway 3227 from Highway 157 to Allentown Road. Bossier Parish EMS and Haughton fire and police were on the scene.
Manning occasionally came out of the house and discharged his weapon in the air and at his vehicle in the driveway. Bossier sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team members established communication with Manning, and they were able talk him down and deescalate the situation.
Manning eventually surrendered to BSO SWAT team members without incident around 5:20 a.m. and that allowed traffic in the area to resume.
Manning was treated at the scene by medical personal and transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for further evaluation. Once treated, he will be transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $505,000 bond. Bossier detectives say more charges are possible.