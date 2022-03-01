BENTON, La. -- A Haughton man has been arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving juveniles, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Conrad Williams, 55, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the U. S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Detectives said Williams admitted during an interview to befriending several juveniles ages 13 and 14 on social media.
Two juvenile victims alleged Williams shared sexually explicit pictures of himself with them via social media. They told detectives that on several occasions Williams would expose himself in their presence at his home.
After their initial investigation, detectives charged Williams with the following:
- Three counts of indecent behavior with jJuveniles - $450,000 bond.
- Two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor - $300,000 bond.
- Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile - $150,000 bond.
Detectives later searched Williams' cell phone, resulting in additional charges of 30 counts of child sexual abuse images. Bond has not been set on these charges.