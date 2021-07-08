HAUGHTON, La. - A 25-year-old Haughton man was arrested Wednesday night in the shooting death of a woman at his home.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Brian Michael Clark was charged with second-degree murder for shooting a female multiple times.
Whittington said Clark called 911 to report the shooting.
The sheriff said Clark told detectives, post Miranda, that he got mad and shot her. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Clark was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility.