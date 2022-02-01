BOSSIER PARISH, La.--Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says they have Bobby Henry III in custody. He was wanted in Louisiana and Texas.
On Saturday Mike Ebarb says he caught Henry III, on surveillance in Haughton stealing tools from his home.
"The bright lights didn't bother them, they were on the side road next to my house, where it was darker. They pulled into my driveway and you could see them plain as day making trips," said Ebarb.
Chelsea Remedies the woman also seen in the video was arrested after a car chase in Haughton that ended with a crash.
"It is a sickening feeling to know that someone would rather steal than go to a job especially when everyone is hiring," said Mike Ebarb.
Ebarb is an electrician. He's hopeful that some of his tools will be recovered and returned to him.