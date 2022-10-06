BENTON, La. -- A tip to Bossier sheriff's detectives led to the arrest of a Haughton man on child pornography charges, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Adrian Cunningham, 43, was booked into Bossier-Max Facility on nine counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $90,000.
After his arrest, Cunningham confessed to having images of prepubescent juveniles as young as 2 years old in his possession, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation into Cunningham is continuing.