BENTON, La. – More charges have been added to a Haughton man previously arrested for possessing child pornography. And now a Bossier City man also faces similar charges for allegedly distributing child sex videos.
Facing hundreds of more counts child pornography possession is Michael James Nichols, 35.
Nichols was initially arrested in December for downloading and possessing child pornography. The day before his arrest, detectives searched his home and found downloaded sexual images of prepubescent and younger children onto his computer, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Detectives said Nichols admitted to downloading to his computer. He was arrested and charged with 30 counts of the possession of child sexual abuse images.
A follow-up forensic investigation has led to the discovery of an additional 379 known child sexual abuse images.
Nichols, who is currently booked into the Bossier Max, has been charged on a total of 409 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. His bond has been raised to $1.5 million from his initial bond of $300,000.
In an unrelated arrest, Joshua Acosta, 24, was arrested Monday after detectives searched his home and seized two electronic devices after getting a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team.
Acosta has cooperated with the investigation and confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.
Acosta is charged with two counts of the pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Max on a $150,000 bond.
Detectives say Acosta may be facing more charges after they conduct a thorough forensic investigation.