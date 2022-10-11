BENTON, La. -- A Haughton man arrested last week for possessing child porn now faces more criminal charges.
Adrian Drew Cunningham, 43, faces 46 additional counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. He was charged with nine counts when first arrested on Oct. 4.
He's also charged with molestation of a juvenile and obstruction of justice. His bond has been raised to $410,000.
Bossier sheriff's detectives arrested him after getting a tip that he had images of young children, some as young as 2 years old, in his possession. Detectives said Cunningham confessed ownership of the images after he was read his rights.
He is currently booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.