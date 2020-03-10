BENTON, La. – A Haughton man accused of leading officers on a chase last month that ended with a fatal crash in downtown Shreveport is out of the hospital and behind bars.
Bossier City police on Monday booked 32-year-old Robert Traylor with three counts of false imprisonment and one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, speeding, improper turn, no taillights and improper lane usage. He’s held on nine separate bonds that total $601,900.
He faces vehicular homicide and kidnapping charges in Shreveport.
Traylor’s arrest stems from a high-speed chase on Feb. 21 that initiated out of Bossier City and ended in Shreveport. Police said Traylor failed to stop for a traffic violation and drove into Shreveport.
Brittany Foster was one of three passengers in Traylor's F-150. At least one of the passengers asked to get out, but Traylor did not stop before crashing into two cars at the intersection of Crockett and Spring streets.
Foster died at the scene. Traylor and three others were injured.