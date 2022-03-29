HAUGHTON, La.--Scary moments for a mother who arrived to pick up her five year old son from aftercare only to find, as she explains he was unaccounted for.
Jayden Sims says last Thursday she showed up to pick up her son at Eastwood Childcare but according to Sims numerous daycare employees insisted the child never got on the van to come to daycare.
This isn't the daycare's first attendance mishap KTBS did some digging and found that in September of 2021 the daycare was deemed "deficient" by the Louisiana Department of Education for the handling of a similar issue involving children. It was concluded that the facility did not meet standards when it came to taking daily attendance and keeping a passenger transportation log for the daycare's van. Back then the facility agreed to make corrections.
"I don't want anyone to feel what I felt in twenty minutes, I don't want a child to disappear. I don't want any child or any parent to experience that, I trust that daycare 12 hours a day with my kid's life," said Sims.
Statement from Eastwood Childcare Center
Eastwood Childcare Center has provided quality Christian Childcare for our community and the Bossier Parish area for over 20 years. We are regulated under the Louisiana Department of Education and are in good standing with a goal of providing excellent childcare services. We are aware that sometimes miscommunication can occur between a parent and teacher, however at no point has any child been unaccounted for or left unattended within our facility. We maintain a strict security policy as the safety of the children in our care is our upmost priority. Eastwood Childcare Center will continue serving the needs of
families in our community. Thank you and God Bless.
Sincerely,
Eastwood Childcare Center
