Water bills are climbing, and the phones keep ringing at Haughton Town Hall.
Residents are boiling mad.
"My water bill this month is $81. Before it was averaging $52," said Haughton resident, Karen Bell.
"It's ridiculous it's too high," said another resident who didn't want to be named.
The town of Haughton raised its water and sewer rates a minimum of about $18 starting this January–and residents are not happy.
So why the price hike?
Haughton Town Clerk, Reagan Currence says it's all part of growing pains.
"We had to accommodate for all this new growth," said Currence.
Haughton's population is growing and fast. Currence says the town's population was at 3454 back in 2013 and is currently at 4723 residents.
There are new housing and commercial developments, plus a three-story middle school, all in the works.
"Some of our sewer systems and lines are so old--they're over 30 years old--they can't handle the capacity that this is gonna bring to the town," said Current.
To upgrade sewer lines, they took out a loan and raised their rates to be competitive with those charged by Village Water, Bossier City, Bossier Parish, Caddo Parish, Dogwood, and Greenwood, in surrounding areas.
However, residents at the Academy Mobile Home Park say their bills have skyrocketed far beyond belief.
One resident says he's never seen a bill more than $50.
"Every month, $46.67 for one year and it goes up to $137.91," said John Ferguson.
To that, Currence says, "They've been getting a really good deal!"
According to the town clerk, Haughton just got funding to replace meters that haven't been working for years.
Ferguson and others ask, "How do I get charged for a meter that's not working?"
Currence explained, "A lot of those customers have been paying the minimum because legally the town can only charge for the bare minimum if you're meter doesn't read."
Still, many think they are being over-charged.
"There's still just the two of us and one functioning bathroom," said Bell.
Academy Mobile Home Park's property manager says about 70 people have complained to her about the bills.
She says many of the tenants there are on a fixed income and the increases are too hard for them to pay for.
Several residents say they don't have a leak despite what officials claim.
The town clerk says Haughton officials are open to work with the residents to resolve their issues.
