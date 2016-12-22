Investigators in Haughton are trying to piece together events leading up to a break-in at an area convenience store.
Details are limited at this time, but KTBS 3 News has learned that the Buc Stop at 201 N. Elm in Haughton was broken into overnight. An employee told us the thief or thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of cash during the break in which occurred sometime between closing on Wednesday and opening Thursday morning.
