VILLE PLATTE, La. - Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint in a chipmunk outfit.
The robbery occurred Saturday at the Medicine Chest Pharmacy in Ville Platte.
Surveillance video showed an armed suspect, in a Chipmunk outfit running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee back inside.
Once inside the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled his bag with an undisclosed amount of narcotic medication.
After getting the undisclosed amount of medicine from the employee, the suspect walked out of the rear door of the store and ran towards a nearby apartment complex.
The sheriff said the robber wasn't all bad; he took the victim's cellphone, but when she told him she had pictures of her grandkids on the phone, he gave her the sim card.