TEXARKANA, Texas – Clay's Golf & Guitars of Texarkana, Texas chose Haven Homes as their beneficiary for their annual fundraiser for the second year in a row.
This year’s fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Northridge Country Club promising a day of friends, fundraising, golf and music with two exciting events in one day.
The event is kicked off with a golf scramble and lunch beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will continue with a concert at 7:00 p.m. featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band.
Clay’s Golf and Guitars is an annual event raising money through the Clay Eichler Memorial Fund with all profits benefiting a chosen worthy local organization needing financial assistance.
It’s understandable why Haven Homes was chosen once again as the recipient of the fundraiser.
Haven Homes is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide safe housing that is conducive to drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Its mission is to bring restoration to broken people through a faith-based program.
Haven Homes’ first women’s home opened in 2013 which houses eight women. By January of 2015, there were more applicants than accommodations, so the organization went on to open another women’s home.
In 2018, Haven Homes began a capital campaign to open a men’s home in Texarkana which can house up to 44 men.
With the overwhelming success of the men’s program, the Board of Directors is now focusing efforts on developing a similar women’s program with the plan to accommodate 20-25 women. With the help of the fundraiser, the projected opening would be in 2023.
The tickets for the golf scramble with lunch have already sold out.
The tickets for the concert are still available for $50.
Raffle tickets are also available for $100 each for one winner to choose from one of four dream vacation packages: a Los Cabos, Mexico Getaway, a Fairmont Chateau Whistler British Columbia Canada vacation, a luxury Charleston Getaway or The Players Championship.
For more information, visit: Claysgolfandguitars.com.