GIBSLAND, La. -- A Haynesville man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, according to state police.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. and claimed the life of 71-year-old Milton Mosby. He was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries, police said.
The initial investigation indicated a 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by 32-year-old Francisco Calvillo of Waxahachie, Texas, was traveling east on I-20 when it rear-ended Mosby's 2015 Nissan Altima. Both vehicles left the roadway and went into a ditch.
Calvillo was restrained and was not injured.