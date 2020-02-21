HAYNESVILLE, La. — A Haynesville man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in his hometown.
Haynesville Mayor Beverlee Killgore said that the accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Price Drive and Mitchner Avenue when 27-year-old Devarius Tell lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit several trees.
Tell is expected to be transported to Little Rock, Ark for an autopsy, according to Killgore.
Attempts to reach Haynesville Police Chief Anthony Smith Friday for details about the crash were unsuccessful as calls went unanswered and unreturned.
Residents of the town are remembering Tell in Facebook posts as a father, brother, cousin and friend with a comical spirit.