SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Claiborne Parish man for making bomb threats to his employers in Webster Parish.
The government said Cortez L. Brown, 33, of Haynesville, made those threats on a cell phone he purchased through unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to.
Brown is charged in the indictment with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft of government money and five counts of making explosive threats. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said the indictment alleges Cortez Brown applied for unemployment benefits on May 10, 2020 through the Louisiana Workforce Commission's online portal. He falsely stated he was not working, Brandon Brown said, when he was in fact employed and receiving wages from two jobs. LWC approved Cortez Brown's application and issued a debit card for jobless benefits.
Cortez Brown used the debit card to purchase a cell phone which he used to send bomb threats to a factory in Sarepta and restaurant in Springhill, where he worked, Brandon Brown said.
Cortez Brown applied for the benefits during a time that additional money was being given to the unemployed during the pandemic. The extra $600 a week on top of regular unemployment benefits was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act meant to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Springhill Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.