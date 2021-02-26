HOMER, La. – A Claiborne Parish grand jury on Friday indicted longtime Haynesville Police Chief Anthony Smith on weapons-related charges.
Smith, who is in his fourth term as the town’s top cop, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. when he pulled up to his home in Haynesville. Louisiana state police had been there at least a half-hour waiting on him.
The indictment stems from a federal investigation. The complex case also includes state police investigators.
Claiborne Parish District Attorney Danny Newell will prosecute the case. KTBS asked Newell for a copy of the true bill, which he declined to provide. He said it had not yet been filed with the clerk of court.
Specific details of the investigation have not been released. But KTBS is told it is related to the alleged illegal sale of weapons by Smith during his tenure as police chief.
While KTBS had a videographer on the scene in Haynesville, another KTBS reporter was on the phone with Smith as he drove from Minden to Haynesville. Smith said he had been called by authorities who said they had a search warrant for his home and was en route back there.
He said was unaware he had been indicted but said he knew where the allegations stemmed from. As Smith answered questions in a conversation he agreed to have recorded, he pulled up in front of his house and opened the door to officers, who hollered, “Put your hands up. Get out. … Put your hands up. Get out.”
Smith told the officers where his gun was located on his left hip. He was arrested without incident.
Smith told KTBS before his arrest that he was aware that a former officer went to the FBI last year and told them he was selling guns on the street. The report came after Smith said the officer purchased an AR-15 from him. Smith said he owned the gun for two years.
Smith said that officer, who has since died, wanted to run for police chief.
Smith explained officers who go to work for small police departments often don't have the means to purchase a duty weapon so he said the town buys the guns then the officers reimburse the town.
"We buy guns through the department," Smith said. "Once we buy them, they're ours. We can do what we want to. But I have never sold a gun on the street or anything."
The guns, which are purchased with taxpayer money, are never just given to the officers, Smith said.