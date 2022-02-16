SHREVEPORT, La. - If Russia does decide to invade Ukraine, natural gas will be a much-needed resource for Europe. Luckily, here in northwest Louisiana and east Texas, the Haynesville Shale provides the area with a lot of it.
Drew Burnham, a Shreveport oil and gas attorney with Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway, talked to KTBS about the role the Haynesville Shale will play in the crisis. Unfortunately, if an invasion of Ukraine does occur, you will have a higher gas bill at home and at the pump, he said.
"Forty percent of Europe’s supply of gas would be threatened. So, also, Russia exports to many other countries so they're supply of natural gas could be threatened just by Russia not exporting it, or by sanctions," Burnham said.
But the ArkLaTex is sitting on a metaphorical gold mine that would become more valuable with increased demand.
"The Haynesville Shale produces some of the driest, which is a good thing for exporting natural gas, some of the driest natural gas that can be produced in the United States. And it's also very close to the gulf coast where a lot of these export facilities are located for LNG," Burnham said.
Not only is Haynesville Shale gas easy to transport, it is less politically costly for governments with strict climate change regulations.
"It is relatively clean, so the European governments, a lot of them are very green focused, really like a product that comes from a greener source," he said.
And the higher demand could create more production, which means more jobs.
"You can expect, and we're seeing, a lot more companies getting contracts to help drill those wells. You see a lot of workers coming into our area to drill those wells, to build the infrastructure required for the well pads, the pipelines, for the gathering systems," Burnham said.