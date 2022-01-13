SHREVEPORT, La- The Haynesville Shale has seen an increase in production over the past year. This comes after a slump during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now dozens of rigs are currently in operation.
I spoke to Keith Hall, Professor of International Petroleum Transactions at LSU Law School. He says that the increase in production is largely due to gas prices going up. Higher gas prices might not be a joy to consumers, but for oil and gas companies it is often a sigh that business is good.
Hall says that although prices are higher than what they were in the short term, an increase in production means that they are lower in the long term.