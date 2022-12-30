KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92.
Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor.
One of Beard's daughters told KTBS the former mayor had been living in an assisted living facility in Marble Falls northwest of Austin before her death. She had been under hospice care for the past six month, her daughter said.
A private family service is planned for Jan. 14 in Henderson, Texas.
Beard is survived by one son, two daughters and numerous grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Robert "Bo" Williams died in October. He was 84.
He served on the city council while Beard was mayor.