BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the head of the agency after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week.
The vote came after a 20-minute executive session the public could not attend as board members discussed Bridgette Hull’s employment status during a special meeting scheduled after Wednesday's news of her arrest.
Hull, 37, of Metairie was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday after law officers discovered her conducting a drug transaction at a fast food restaurant
