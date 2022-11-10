BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tumultuous past few months as agency secretary in which multiple children died despite warnings to DCFS to check on them.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday in a news release that he had accepted her resignation and appointed Terri Porche Ricks, currently a deputy secretary, as the agency's acting secretary. He said the state will search for a permanent replacement, whom he intends to name "as soon as possible."
"We have engaged a third-party expert organization to do a top-to-bottom review of DCFS and make recommendations on improvements to policies, practices, and personnel that can be made to ensure we are serving the children and families of Louisiana in the manner they deserve," the governor said in a statement.
Edwards had appointed Walters as DCFS secretary when he first took office in 2016. But Walters has acknowledged in both news conferences and legislative testimony that the agency is in crisis, with workers quitting in droves while reports of abuse and neglect across Louisiana are skyrocketing.
