La. Dept. of Children & Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters, right, speaks, flanked by Assistant Secretary for Child Welfare Rhenda Hodnett, center, and Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare Evelyn Jenkins, at a press conference Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 to make statements and answer questions regarding the death of Jahrei Paul, the 1-year-old who died on Halloween due to a fentanyl overdose. DCFS received a phone call warning them about possible danger to Jahrei and his siblings the week before the baby died. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate