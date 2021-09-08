BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will set up a dozen sites outside Tiger Stadium on Saturday to check its football fans' vaccination status in an effort to speed entry into the arena for its game against McNeese State.
The university is requiring that fans attending games this season either be vaccinated or be able to show proof of a recent infection or a recent negative test.
At 12 locations around the campus, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., fans can show their vaccine cards or test status and receive a wristband that will indicate to ticket-takers at marked gates that one is safe to enter the 102,000-seat stadium. The move is expected to reduce the size of lines at the gates.
Also, the school will have mobile teams available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative test dated within 72 hours of kickoff.
At any site, guests can show an original COVID-19 vaccination card; a photo or photocopy of a COVID-19 vaccination card; or a digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app. Unvaccinated guests can provide digital or hard copy proof of a negative test.
LSU and Our Lady of the Lake will offer vaccinations for free on gameday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, from noon to 6:30 p.m., and will be given a COVID-19 vaccination card.
LSU will also offer onsite rapid testing for fans who pre-register through the university. Only guests who are registered will be allowed to participate in gameday testing. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The cost for gameday testing is $35.
Also, in accordance with the governor’s indoor mask mandate, LSU Athletics will require all guests to wear masks in the indoors locations of Tiger Stadium. Masks will not be required for guests 12 years of age and older while outdoors but are recommended in highly congested areas.
Because guests ages under 12 years old are not eligible for vaccination, LSU Athletics will require those ages 5 to 11 and recommend those ages 2 to 4 to wear masks at all times after entrance into Tiger Stadium.