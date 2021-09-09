SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSU Health Sciences Foundation held its tenth annual fundraising event, An Evening for Healers Thursday night.
Medical professionals from across the area came together to celebrate lives saved across the past few years.
The event took place in the Shreveport Convention Center and was full of stories of healing in the face of sickness and traumatic injury.
One of those patients honored was a young girl named Brayley Davis, who, through the skill and effort of the staff at LSU Health, was saved from the brink of death in 2019. Her family expressed their thanks for all that health workers did for their family.
"Upon getting there, it was from the start to finish whether it was the chaplain, doctors, students, nurses, I mean, they went above and beyond the care that we would ever think, " said Jason Davis.
Also, among those being recognized at the event was a local doctor who found himself in the hands of his peers after getting dangerously ill with Covid-19.
Dr. Bill Whyte spoke about what it was like being on the receiving end of medical care from the same community he is a part of.
"Well, I just have the same respect prior to that, it is nice to have those people I've been friends with for a decade to care for me and have my back," said Whyte.
Over the past ten years, the event has raised over two and a half million dollars and LSU Health hopes this event will fund many more success stories in the years to come.